Battery developer esVolta to build 9.5MW of new storage capacity

Battery developer esVolta has been selected to build 9.5MW of new storage capacity in Southern California.

It will deliver a series of lithium-ion battery energy storage systems in Riverside and Ventura Counties for regional electricity supply business Southern California Edison Company (SCE), pending approval by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The firm will develop, build, and operate the 3MW Wildcat Energy Storage project near Palm Springs and the three Acorn Energy Storage projects in Thousand Oaks – these three sites will have a total combined storage capacity of 6.5MW.

All four projects are expected to enter service in March 2020 and aim to enhance reliability and avoid the costly distribution system upgrades otherwise required to meet anticipated load growth.

Randolph Mann, President of esVolta, said: “These contract awards represent a major milestone for esVolta as we continue to grow our energy storage business platform.

“We look forward to delivering cost effective storage solutions for SCE, a leading electric utility and a key supporter of advanced energy storage technologies.”