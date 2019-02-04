Latest Jobs – Account Manager (comparison website) – Utility People

45Role: Account Manager (comparison website)

Location: Maidstone

Salary: £45K + 10%

Summary:

Do you have B2B Account Management experience ideally having worked for a UK energy supplier? An expanding online comparison website are looking for an Account Manager who will be responsible for managing relationships with energy suppliers for customer on-boarding and analysis tool products. The on-boarding products enable energy suppliers to provide potential customers with a comparison against their current energy supplier as well as giving them the ability to assess the energy market and strategically and smartly design new energy tariffs. So, if you are an Account manager with a good understanding of retail energy supply tariffs and products, apply today!!!!

Key responsibilities:

• Support Partner organisation in using and maximising the benefits from the Analysis Tool.

• Lead and manage plans coordinating activities between Partners and internal stakeholders.

• Work with partner organisation to generate new ideas to maximise revenue.

• Assist with design and creation of marketing assets/campaign for exclusive energy tariffs, etc.

• Review campaign results and SLAs for the Partner companies and feedback.

• Assist with the implementation and management of the products purchased by the Partners.

• Be the lead point of contact for all matters and issues for each Partner business

• Negotiate contracts to ensure best outcome for both parties.

• Produce regular reports on progress of Partners against objective and key activities planned.

• Support Energy Suppliers with marketing activity to acquire new customers.

• Be the main point of contact to deal with technical issues or re-direct if necessary.

• Be proactive in identifying up-sell and cross-sell opportunities to grow the partnership

Key skills and experience required:

• Highly numerate

• 3+ years’ experience of account management (essential)

• 3+ years’ experience of working for a UK Energy Supplier (essential).

• Ideally an understanding of energy supply Tariffs and Products.

• Computing literacy in MS Office and web browsing, especially in Excel and PowerPoint.

• Good written and verbal skills, able to present ideas and information clearly and concisely.

• Experience in sales and marketing helpful.

