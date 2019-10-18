Haven Power wins contract to supply Ford with renewable power

Haven Power has won a contract to supply Ford with renewable energy.

It will supply all three of the carmaker’s UK facilities with around 250GWh of renewable electricity each year.

The supplier says it will also give Ford the flexibility to track wholesale energy prices, receive accurate billing and have access to a high standard of quality checks and service level agreements.

Paul Sheffield, Managing Director of Drax Customers, said: “Our industrial and commercial customers are looking to their energy supplier to lead the way in sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

“Large businesses are putting the environment at the top of their agenda and expect renewable power as standard but they also want the flexibility to track wholesale energy prices and ensure they’re getting the best deal.”