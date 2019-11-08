Italy to become first nation to make climate change part of the national curriculum

Italy is to become the first nation to make climate change part of the national curriculum.

Italy’s Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti told Reuters the move would put Italy at the forefront of environmental education worldwide and suggested children in every grade will soon be studying the issue of global warming and the importance of sustainability in their classrooms.

He said from the start of the next academic year in September, almost one hour per week will be dedicated to green learning.

The lessons will initially be part of the students’ wider civic education but are to eventually become fully-integrated in a variety of other core subjects, such as geography, mathematics, biology and physics.

Mr Fioramonti said: “The entire ministry is being changed to make sustainability and climate the centre of the education model.

“I want to make the Italian education system the first education system that puts the environment and society at the core of everything we learn in school.”