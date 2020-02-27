Drax to end coal generation at North Yorkshire power plant in 2021

Drax has announced it will end coal generation at its power station in North Yorkshire next year, four years ahead of the national 2025 deadline to phase out the use of the polluting fossil fuel.

The move comes after almost 50 years of power generation using coal at the facility – having converted a number of its generation units to biomass in recent years, the company is now pursuing an ambition to become carbon negative by 2030.

The firm says it does not expect to use coal after March 2021 but will ensure its two remaining coal units remain available until September 2022, in line with existing Capacity Market agreements.

Drax CEO Will Gardiner said: “Ending the use of coal at Drax is a landmark in our continued efforts to transform the business and become a world-leading carbon negative company by 2030.

“Drax’s journey away from coal began some years ago and I’m proud to say we’re going to finish the job well ahead of the government’s 2025 deadline.”

The energy giant acknowledges stopping using coal will lead to a reduction in the workforce at the Drax facility and notes trade unions and employee representatives will be consulted on how to best manage this change over the coming months.