Innovative tech for Britain’s local energy networks offered £70m

A new competition that is offering £70 million of investment for innovative technologies for Britain’s local energy networks has been launched.

The Energy Networks Association’s (ENA) ‘Call for Ideas for the Network Innovation Competition’, overseen by Ofgem, is designed to support a range of large-scale innovation projects in communities across the country.

Network companies and their partners are invited to apply for funding for the development and demonstration of new energy technologies that will help run the network infrastructure in a “smarter, cleaner and more flexible way”.

Proposals must fit with the priority areas set out in the Electricity Network Innovation Strategy, which focuses on enabling an accelerated pathway to net zero emissions, along with developing new ways of addressing customer vulnerability.

ENA Chief Executive David Smith said: “We need to be relentless in our focus on innovation. The progress network operators have made to date has helped to significantly cut carbon emissions in the most efficient way possible for the public.

“This is an exciting chance for innovators to deliver projects that will make a real difference to the way networks operate in communities up and down the country. We want to hear from the widest range of energy innovators as possible to help deliver the smarter, cleaner and more flexible energy system the public need.”

The call for ideas is open until 30th October 2020.