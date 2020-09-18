‘Almost 10,000 nuclear industry jobs at stake without Sizewell C’

Nearly 10,000 jobs in the nuclear construction industry could be at risk if the UK Government does not approve the plans for the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station.

That’s according to Sizewell C Consortium, which consists of more than 100 businesses and Trade Unions from across the UK.

The group estimates up to a third of jobs at some firms could be at stake if the project is not given the go-ahead and argues these jobs are necessary to help the UK maintain the ability to develop new nuclear projects and technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Advanced Modular Reactors (AMRs) and energy from hydrogen in the future.

The call follows the news this week that Hitachi has pulled out of the Wylfa nuclear power plant in Wales.

Almost 60,000 people are currently employed in the civil nuclear sector across the UK.

Cameron Gilmour, Spokesperson for the Sizewell C Consortium, said: “For the first time in a generation the UK has developed a world-class nuclear construction and engineering supply chain.

“Without Sizewell C, we will not sustain it and thousands of jobs could be lost as a result. This is not a viable option for Britain. The government needs to get on with giving the green light to Sizewell C.”

ELN has contacted BEIS for a response.