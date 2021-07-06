Majority of Europeans consider climate change to be world’s ‘most serious problem’

A majority of people in Europe believe climate change is the “single most serious problem” facing the world.

More than nine out of 10 people (93%) surveyed consider climate change to be a serious problem, with almost eight out of 10 (78%) considering it to be very serious, according to a new Eurobarometer survey.

In addition, nine out of 10 Europeans (90%) agree greenhouse gas emissions should be reduced to a minimum while offsetting the remaining emissions to make the EU climate neutral by 2050.

Nearly nine in 10 people (87%) believe it is important the EU sets ambitious targets to increase the use of renewable energy and the same percentage say it is important the EU provides support for improving energy efficiency.

The survey also found a majority (64%) of consumers are already taking individual climate action and consciously making sustainable choices in their daily lives.

When asked who is responsible for tackling climate change, they underlined the need for structural reform to accompany individual action, pointing to national governments (63%), business and industry (58%) and the EU (57%).

https://twitter.com/EU_Commission/status/1411989957552459783

More than eight in ten Europeans questioned (81%) agree clean energy technologies should receive more public financial support, even if this leads to a reduction in subsidies for fossil fuels.

Three quarters of Europeans (75%) believe investment in the economic recovery should mainly target the new green economy.

Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal said: “Despite the pandemic and the economic hardship Europeans are facing, support for climate action remains high. Europeans recognise the long term risks posed by the climate and biodiversity crises and expect industry, governments and the European Union to take action.

“The numbers in this Eurobarometer survey serve as a rallying call for politicians and businesses. For the European Commission they provide added motivation to finalise the ‘Fit for 55′ legislation that we’ll present later this month to make sure we reach our climate targets.”

The survey, carried out between 15th March and 14th April 2021, surveyed nearly 26,700 people from different social and demographic groups across all member states.