Administrators appointed to PfP Energy

Administrators said that some of the 50 employees of the failed supplier will be kept for a short period to help with the transfer of customers to British Gas

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 27 September 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Supplier PfP Energy that ceased to trade on 7th September has appointed three members of the financial advisory services firm Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP as joint administrators.

The company supplied gas and electricity to around 91,000 customers.

Four days after the supplier’s announcement, Ofgem transferred the company’s customers to British Gas. 

Some of the nearly 50 people who were working for the Preston-based firm will be retained in the short term to assist with the customer transfer to British Gas.

Paul Berkovi, Joint Administrator, said: “The UK’s energy retail sector is facing well-publicised issues. PFP has unfortunately been unable to avoid the challenges it and other suppliers have faced and, against this backdrop, the company has taken the difficult decision to appoint administrators.

“The focus for the administrators in the coming days will be in supporting employees and working with British Gas on a smooth transition for customers.”

