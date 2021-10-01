Boris Johnson calls for bold commitments on coal, cars, cash and trees

The Prime Minister has called on world leaders to make bold commitments on coal, cars, cash and trees in the run-up to COP26.

Boris Johnson said these commitments are necessary to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C and set the world on the path to net zero emissions.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, he added: “At the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November, we need every other country to follow the lead of the UK and commit to net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century.

“We lack only one thing and that is time. We must accelerate the global transformation. This is our best chance to make the changes now we need for the health and prosperity and growth of our economy and the best chance to safeguard the beauty and balance of the natural world and to pass it on to our children and grandchildren. And it’s not a chance we can miss.”

The COP26 UN Climate Change Conference will take place from 31st October to 12th November at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow.