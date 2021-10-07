GE and General Motors team up to develop rare metals supply chain

GE Renewable Energy and General Motors (GM) have teamed up to evaluate opportunities to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth materials and magnets to support the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy.

They have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the collaboration, which will initially focus on creating a North America and Europe based supply chain of magnet manufacturing that both companies will use in the future.

Metal alloys and finished magnets produced from rare earth materials are critical components used in manufacturing electric motors for automotive and renewable power generation.

The companies will also work to help establish new supply chains for additional materials, such as copper and eSteel that are used in automotive traction motors and renewable generation.

Danielle Merfeld, GE Renewable Energy Chief Technology Officer said: “At GE Renewable Energy we constantly innovate, both through our products like the Haliade-X, the most powerful offshore wind turbine built today, as well as by developing strategic collaborations that can help us accelerate the energy transition.

“Working with GM gives us another tool to obtain reliable, sustainable, and competitive source of key materials going forward that will help us lower the cost of renewable energy and drive more electrification by making EVs a more viable option for consumers. We are also excited to partner with GM to explore opportunities to develop critical supply chains in the US and further reduce CO2 emissions.”