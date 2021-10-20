Cyprus and Egypt strike an electricity interconnection deal

Cyprus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cross-border electrical interconnections with Egypt.

Ministers of the two countries agreed to establish a framework of cooperation to enable the planning, permitting, development and implementation of the interconnection.

The agreement includes granting of permits, carrying out studies on the technical and economic implications of such projects and coordination between regulatory authorities and electricity transmission system operators.

Cyprus’ Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides said: “For Cyprus, this electricity interconnection with Egypt, one of our valued strategic allies in the region, has the potential to constitute a cornerstone of our efforts to transition to a green economy, enhancing both countries’ ability to meet our respective commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.”

Dr Mohamed Shaker El – Markabi, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy of the Arab Republic of Egypt, said: “We are determined to implement (the project) without interventions from anyone.”