Spain to phase out coal, nuclear and oil-fired plants by 2035

Spain is on track to phase out nuclear power, coal power and oil-fired plants by 2035.

GlobalData says this is based on the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan, setting out various carbon emissions reduction targets.

It has revealed that Spain will begin its nuclear power phase out from 2027 and will have capacity reduce from 7.1GW in 2020 to 3GW by 2030. According to its report, nuclear power made up 22.5% of Spain’s energy mix last year and that number is expected to drop to 7.8% in 2030.

In 2020, the country closed seven coal plants with a total capacity of 3.95GW and aims to phase out all coal by 2025.

Gas capacity is projected to remain constant until the end of the decade, with many oil-fired plants being decommissioned in this time.

Rohit Ravetkar, Power Analyst at Global Data, commented: “The phase out of coal and nuclear power plants and the gradual decommissioning of oil-fired plants will be offset with a simultaneous and gradual increase in renewable power capacity.”

“Although Spain is rapidly moving towards a green energy future, the phase out of coal and nuclear power plants in a short time frame may endanger the supply security of the country. The country has been a net importer of power since 2016 and its power imports will further increase if the generation void caused by the coal and nuclear power phase out is not filled by renewable power sources.”