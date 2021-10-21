Finance & Markets

Octopus Energy starts offering Tesla electricity tariff for German customers

The offering is designed for customers who own a solar system and a Tesla Powerwall

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 21 October 2021
Image: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

The German division of the British energy company Octopus Energy has announced that is now offering a Tesla electricity tariff throughout Germany.

The offering is designed for those who have already installed a solar system paired with a Tesla Powerwall in their homes.

The Tesla Powerwall stores the surplus solar energy and releases it when it is most needed.

The new tariff aims to offer a cheaper solution to green electricity.

Andrew Mack, Managing Director of Octopus Energy Germany, said: “Germany is aggressively pushing the energy transition, but still has the highest electricity prices in Europe.

“Consumers are therefore often still hesitant to use electric cars and other clean technologies such as smart meters or wall boxes.”

