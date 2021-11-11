COP26 Live: National Grid launches satellite tech to improve green value of its sites

Today is cities, regions and built environment day at COP26 and National Grid has unveiled a new partnership that will allow the company to use satellite technology to improve the environmental value of its sites.

That follows a collaboration with the provider of satellite and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered operations AiDash.

The technology, named Intelligent Sustainability Management System would enable National Grid to meet the biodiversity net gain standards and increase cost savings by eliminating the need for frequent land surveys.

Currently, the company uses conventional on-the-ground surveying methods to map the land type and measure the biodiversity level of each site.

Prem Gabbi, Head of National Grid Property, said: “It’s a crucial step in helping us achieve our regulatory obligations and enabling us to make our contribution towards addressing the biodiversity crisis and climate change.“