UK sets out plan to cut emissions from government buildings

The government has set out plans to cut emissions of Britain’s biggest property portfolio that includes all public buildings.

Nicknamed the Net Zero Estate Playbook and published by the Cabinet Office, the plan offers guidance to public sector organisations on how to reduce carbon emissions.

Departments, the public sector and government property professionals are advised to use technologies, including solar panels, LED lighting and greener building materials.

The new guidance, which is applicable to both existing and new properties, is expected to help the Department of Health and public bodies to improve the green credentials of hospitals through the use of low carbon technologies.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay said: “The public estate generates 2% of the UK’s total emissions. So, decarbonising public buildings is absolutely crucial if we’re going to meet our environmental targets.

“Property Professionals should use the Playbook to turn best-practice into standard-practice. It will put the public estate in a stronger position to deliver a 78% reduction in emissions by 2035 and fully net zero by 2050.”