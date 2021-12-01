European greenhouse gases soared in second quarter

Greenhouse gas emissions of countries in Europe rose by 18% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with the same period last year.

That’s according to a new report by Eurostat, which estimates that greenhouse gas emissions totalled 867 million tonnes from April to June this year.

The authors of the analysis suggest the economic rebound after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted was the main driver for that increase.

The report, which marks the first time that Eurostat releases estimates of quarterly EU greenhouse gas emissions, also shows that the sectors responsible for most emissions were manufacture and construction with a 34% share of the total, electricity supply with 19%, transport with 16% and agriculture with 14%.

Eurostat also said households emitted approximately 101 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2-eq) for their transport and 52 million tonnes CO2-eq for heating and other purposes.