Homes to be paid for the disruption caused by the storm Arwen

Households that have spent more than 48 hours without electricity because of the extreme weather conditions caused by the storm Arwen will be offered a compensation of £150, SP Energy Networks announced.

The move follows another statutory compensation from the company of over £1 million and the offer of welfare provision that has involved hotel rooms, hot food costs and other measures.

The company worked under extreme weather conditions to restore power to the almost 200,000 customers impacted – 88% of them were reconnected in the first 24 hours following the storm and 96% within 48 hours.

Frank Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of SP Energy Networks, said: “We apologise again to everyone affected by the damage to the power network caused by the storm.

“The devastation right across the communities we serve from Fife, Lothian & Borders, Dumfries & Galloway, Cheshire, North & Mid Wales from north-easterly wind speeds of up to 97mph, was far greater than we have seen for at least 25 years.”