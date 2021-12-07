More than 19 million Brits targeted by ‘green’ scammers in the last 12 months!

‘Green’ frauds seem to be part of everyday life for millions of Brits who want to make energy efficiency improvements in their homes as a new survey suggests an estimated 19 million have already been targeted by scammers in the last year.

The research by Citizens Advice said email, phone calls and texts were the most common ways people were targeted.

While more than two-thirds of adults were considering boosting the energy efficiency credentials of their homes in the next 12 months, nearly 36% of 2,112 adults have already been targeted by a ‘green’ scam.

The research also said over 55s were most likely to be targeted by phone while under 55s were more likely to be victims of email scams.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Scammers have no qualms about playing on the need to do our bit for the environment.

“To fight back and help protect ourselves and others, we can report scams. But it also needs to be made as easy as possible to find a trustworthy trader.”

Wendy Martin, Director, National Trading Standards, said: “Criminals are exploiting people’s genuine efforts to make their homes more environmentally friendly.

“Residents are pressurised on their doorsteps and peppered with phone calls, emails and SMS messages, which often include false claims about government schemes and regulations with regard to boilers, insulation and double glazing.”