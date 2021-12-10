Scottish Government pledges £2bn spent on climate crisis investment

The Scottish Government has vowed to spend £2 billion on investments that will help halt the worst impacts of climate change.

Among the priorities of the newly published Scottish Budget are the decarbonisation of homes, industries and transport, the restoration of the natural environment, the increase in renewable energy generation and the support for green technologies.

The Scottish Government has promised to invest the first £20 million of its £500 million Just Transition Fund and almost £350 million to drive forward its commitment to decarbonise the heating of one million homes and the equivalent of 50,000 non-domestic buildings by 2030.

As part of the Budget, the government has announced a record investment of £150 million in infrastructure to make cycling, walking and wheeling safer.

Nearly £53 million has also been allocated to protect and restore natural habitats.

Responding to the budget announcement, Morag Watson, Director of Policy at Scottish Renewables, said: “Today’s Scottish Budget acknowledges the need to tackle the climate emergency and take key steps to deliver Scotland’s clean energy revolution, with significant pledges made for heat, transport and the energy transition.

“With just 6.4% of Scotland’s heat demand met by renewable sources achieving progress on heat decarbonisation will require us to deploy every tool in the box.

“The announcement of £414 million for energy efficiency, and low carbon and renewable heat is a welcome step forward for achieving warm homes which are compatible with our net zero future.”

Fabrice Leveque, Climate and Energy Manager at WWF Scotland said: “We welcome increased funding to clean up home heating and cycling infrastructure and to restore carbon-rich habitats, such as peatlands and woodlands.

“These investments will cut carbon, improve health and create jobs – but this falls short of the transformational budget needed for the climate and nature emergency we still face.

“Just this week the Scottish Government’s own advisors on climate warned that meeting our 2030 target hangs in the balance.

“In the years ahead, the Scottish Government will need to continue to increase investment to green our homes and ensure that rural support is transformed to deliver for climate and nature.”