Government invests £26m in biomass production

The government has today announced an investment of £26 million in projects that will boost renewable biomass production.

The selected projects, which will be able to bid for up to £4 million in funding, will be designed to drive biomass productivity through the breeding, planting, cultivating and harvesting of materials that can be used to produce low carbon energy.

Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: “Developing greener fuels like biomass is key to helping the UK slash carbon emissions and drive down costs for consumers.

“This £26 million government investment will support innovators across the UK, boosting jobs and investment, and help ensure we have the homegrown supply we need to support our plans to build back greener and tackle climate change.”

A few days ago, a group of 50 MPs wrote a letter to the Energy Minister warning that burning wood is a scandal calling for an end to government subsidies for biomass projects.