Efficiency & Environment, Technology, Top Stories

‘Forest of mechanical trees could capture thousand tonnes of CO2 a day’

An Irish company will put on the market vertical towers to form forests that could capture C02 emissions more efficiently

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 27 January 2022
Image: Arizona State University

What if forests did not have leaves, branches and roots but instead mechanical trees that soak up gigantic amounts of carbon dioxide?

American scientists have developed technology that could see ‘carbon farms’ built using a commercial-scale passive Direct Air Capture system designed to capture approximately 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every day.

Each of these farms has hundreds of the so-called MechanicalTrees – these act like a tree breathing in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The scientific team of Arizona State University notes, however, that, unlike other carbon capture technologies, these vertical columns of discs, each about five feet in diameter, remove carbon dioxide without needing to draw air through the system using energy-intensive devices.

The technology, which will be commercialised by Dublin-based company Carbon Collect, captures carbon as the wind blows air through the system from any direction.

Carbon Collect Chief Executive Officer Pól Ó Móráin said: “We expect this project to be an important step for the commercialisation of a technology that can be scaled to help balance the world’s carbon budget.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast