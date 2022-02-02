Nearly 32% of Brits ‘cut back on energy use amid soaring bills’

Britons said the cost of their cost of living rose in the last few months and as a result, 32% of them are cutting back on their energy use.

The latest survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests the vast majority of billpayers, some 66% have seen their cost of living increase in the past month.

Of those who reported a rise in the cost of living, nearly 79% cited higher gas and electricity bills as a reason.

The ONS also suggests of those interviewed in November, who were working from home at least one day a week because of the pandemic, a staggering 82% said they were spending more on utility bills.

Official data suggests the poorest 10% of households in the UK spent more than half of their average weekly expenditure, around £298, on essentials including electricity and gas.

Although concerns have been mounting since skyrocketing gas prices began bankrupting energy suppliers, the government has not announced yet temporary measures to support the most vulnerable customers.