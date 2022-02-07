Government unlocks £179m energy efficiency package for social homes

Thousands of social homes across the UK will get an energy efficiency upgrade as part of a new £179 million government cash boost.

The funding will see nearly 20,000 social housing properties with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D or lower receive measures that will make them warmer and greener.

The measures include external wall and roof insulation, energy efficiency doors and windows, heat pumps and solar panels.

Minister for Business and Energy Lord Callanan said: “The UK has a strong track record in improving the energy performance of its homes and this funding will continue that as we deliver huge benefits for social housing residents – ensuring they keep more of their cash.

“The £3.8 billion we are investing through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is helping drive down energy bills for thousands, targeting help to those who need it most by making their homes warmer, more comfortable and greener.”

A few days ago, research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit found that nearly nine million households would pay on average £170 more for heating due to the government’s failures to improve the energy efficiency of homes across the UK.