Finance & Markets

France remains Europe’s biggest power exporter in 2021

Most of France’s total net exports in the second half of 2021 flowed to Italy and Britain

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 9 February 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Despite the high volatility in the energy market and the soaring gas prices hitting hard Europe, France remained the continent’s biggest power exporter last year.

That’s according to new research by energy data analyst EnAppSys which suggests France’s total net exports amounted to 21.5TWh, with most of the power flowing to Italy, an estimated 7.5TWh and Britain with around 6TWh.

The analysis also shows that Britain remained Europe’s second-biggest net importer, recording a net import of 12.9TWh, up slightly from 12.3TWh in the previous six months.

This was sourced mainly from France, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Jean-Paul Harreman, Director of EnAppSys BV, said: “Although France remained the biggest net exporter of power in Europe since the start of 2021, activity on the interconnectors changed significantly between autumn and winter.”

Mr Harreman added the fourth quarter of 2021 was “more variable” and France became a major importer moving into winter as day-ahead prices rose in Europe.

He said: “Even structural importers of French power such as Italy and Great Britain at times reversed their interconnector flows to alleviate the tightness in France.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast