Ireland smashes wind energy record

Strong winds over the weekend helped Ireland to set a new record for its wind power generation.

Wind generation hit a record high of 4,584MW on Saturday at 1.15pm, Ireland’s national grid operator has said.

At that time, the total electricity demand across the island was 5,335MW, according to the report.

The record surpassed the previous total of 4,489MW set in February 2021.

A few hours later, a new Ireland-only record of 3,603MW was established at 5.45pm, beating the previous record of 3,591 MW also set in February 2021.

EirGrid also said wind energy reached a peak of 96% of all-island demand for electricity on Sunday at 00.30am.

The grid operator’s Chief Executive Mark Foley said: “For over 24 hours from Saturday morning, engineers in our control centres in Belfast and Dublin managed a power system that comprised over 70% wind power.”