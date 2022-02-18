Ready for plastic waste-powered flights?

Could plastic waste hold the key to minimising aviation‘s carbon footprint?

Virgin Group has announced a partnership with a chemical conversion technology company to develop synthetic crude oil from plastic waste that will be refined into a lower carbon jet fuel.

Agilyx will deploy technology that will break down plastic waste through a pyrolysis process.

Partners said that the solution could help reduce the amount of plastic in landfills and the need for the extraction of fossil fuels.

The fuel will be initially trialled by Virgin companies, including airline Virgin Atlantic.

It is expected to support the group’s net zero ambitions – the group has set a goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Shai Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Atlantic, added: “In this decade, Sustainable Aviation Fuel is the key solution for decarbonisation of the aviation sector but we have a long way to go.

“Clearing the skies for tomorrow requires radical collaboration across innovators, producers, investors and airlines.”

Tim Stedman, Chief Executive Officer of Agilyx, said: “We view plastic waste as a valuable above ground resource that is not widely tapped into. Through our technology, we aim to unlock the value of plastic waste that otherwise may have been destined for landfill or incineration.”