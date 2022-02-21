Storm Eunice-struck homes to receive an extra £50 payment

Customers affected by the recent Storm Eunice will be able to get an extra £50 compensation payment.

UK Power Networks which owns and maintains the electricity cables in the South East of England, the East of England and London has announced the new package today.

In a statement, it said: “We recognise what a difficult time this is and that being without power for this extended period affects your daily life so we have decided to make an extra £50 payment, earlier than payments would normally apply which would be after 48 hours.

“This means that if you were impacted by Storm Eunice you will be eligible to receive £50 after 24 hours without electricity, an additional £70 when you reach 48 hours and an additional £70 thereafter for every 12 hours without power.”

The company added that eligible customers do not need to contact it to claim the payment.

Instead, they will be contacted through a text message, email or letter in the coming days.

Energy Networks Association had previously estimated around 1.4 million people have been affected by damage to the power network.