Nearly 40% of Irish households ‘have never switched energy suppliers’

Almost four-in-ten energy customers in Ireland have never switched suppliers for their electricity and gas.

That’s according to a survey by Ireland’s energy and water regulator which shows that there was a rise in the number of customers switching last year.

More than 41% of domestic and business customers used comparison websites last year to make their energy switching quicker.

That compares to nearly 34% of customers in 2020.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities said the main driver of switching has been the money-saving opportunities.

Almost 43% of all energy users also admitted that they are concerned about increased energy usage and its impact on bills, according to the survey.

Two weeks ago, the latest figures for energy switching across the UK showed that switches fell to an all-time low in January amid the energy crisis.