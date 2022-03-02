Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Ofgem boosts National Grid’s green energy projects with £1.5m

Projects include the use of satellite data to increase the grid’s resilience to changing weather patterns

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 2 March 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Some 13 energy network projects designed to accelerate Britain’s progress towards net zero have secured £1.5 million in funding from Ofgem.

The funding will support National Grid Gas Transmission’s work on new uses of hydrogen in the national gas system.

It will also boost three projects of National Grid Electricity Transmission that will utilise satellite data to future-proof the grid against the impacts of climate change and replace greenhouse gas SF6 with low carbon alternative.

Alexander Yanushkevich, National Grid Electricity Transmission’s Innovation Manager, said: “These ambitious, innovative projects have the potential to shape the future electricity network, accelerating the transition to net zero at the same time as delivering significant benefits to consumers.

“The most successful of the feasibility study projects can go on to receive further funding and we look forward to taking each project forward and helping these new technologies become a reality.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast