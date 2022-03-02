Ofgem boosts National Grid’s green energy projects with £1.5m

Some 13 energy network projects designed to accelerate Britain’s progress towards net zero have secured £1.5 million in funding from Ofgem.

The funding will support National Grid Gas Transmission’s work on new uses of hydrogen in the national gas system.

It will also boost three projects of National Grid Electricity Transmission that will utilise satellite data to future-proof the grid against the impacts of climate change and replace greenhouse gas SF6 with low carbon alternative.

Alexander Yanushkevich, National Grid Electricity Transmission’s Innovation Manager, said: “These ambitious, innovative projects have the potential to shape the future electricity network, accelerating the transition to net zero at the same time as delivering significant benefits to consumers.

“The most successful of the feasibility study projects can go on to receive further funding and we look forward to taking each project forward and helping these new technologies become a reality.”