Ørsted explains why it cannot terminate Gazprom contract

Offshore wind energy company Ørsted has announced the reasons it cannot put an end to its gas contract with Russia’s Gazprom Export.

The firm said it has a long-term take-or-pay gas purchase contract with Gazprom Export.

The contract was entered into in 2006 and expires according to its terms in 2030.

It cannot be terminated at this point in time, Ørsted said making clear that it will not extend it either.

It said a long-term take-or-pay contract was the industry standard for procuring gas at the time of signing.

Under the contract, Ørsted receives approximately 20TWh of gas per year.

The company added that subject to approval at the upcoming annual general meeting in April, it plans to donate all 2022 net profits after hedges and tax related to the Gazprom Export contract to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

According to figures published by Gazprom Export, the company supplied a total of 174.9 billion cubic metres of gas to European countries last year.

Last week, the Danish energy giant announced “immediate actions” as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Among other measures, the company stopped all sourcing of biomass and coal for its power stations from Russia.