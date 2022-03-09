British Gas completes first heat pump install in Devon

A home in Ivybridge, Devon was the first to see the installation of an air source heat pump as part of a new consumer offering from British Gas.

The UK’s biggest energy supplier has started installations in the South West before rolling the new service out nationwide.

It has partnered with technology provider Daikin for the installation that will help the household lower their emissions and improve energy efficiency.

Parent company Centrica is already deploying air source heat pumps to social houses as it has targeted 1,000 installations a year.

Jana Siber, Managing Director at British Gas, said: “Heat pumps are an essential part of the UK’s journey towards a decarbonised future.

“Our first homeowner installation in Ivybridge is testament to our commitment to helping customers lower their carbon emissions using smart technology.”

Two months ago, analysts from the Imperial College London Energy Futures Lab suggested that installing heat pumps and boosting energy efficiency should be the government’s priority rather than hydrogen for decarbonising home heating.