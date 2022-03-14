“I wouldn’t be surprised if a year from now Nord Stream 2 was functional”

Much speculation has been made over the mark the Russia-Ukraine war will leave on the global energy industry.

Asked whether she believes that the impact of this war will still be felt by the international energy markets in the years to come, Brenda Shaffer, Professor at the US Naval Post Graduate School and Senior Advisor for Energy at the research institute Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told ELN: “I am not sure what kind of lessons we will learn.

“I would not be surprised, maybe I’m going to pay for this comment, but I would not be surprised if a year from now, Nord Stream 2 was functional.

“Let’s see, once there’s ceasefire and people are not dying and if the Russian troops go home who knows, we will probably be back to where we were.”

Professor Shaffer added that the current energy crisis is potentially more severe than the 1973 oil crisis.

Watch the video to listen to the entire interview.