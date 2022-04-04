Surrey Uni kicks off carbon capture to methanol pilot

The University of Surrey has launched a new carbon capture to methanol project.

Methanol is commonly used in industry as a solvent, pesticide or an alternative fuel source – and the university claims this new technology could produce the chemical in a ‘carbon-negative’ way.

Around £145 million worth of methanol was imported to the UK in 2020, making up around 1.6 out of the 326 megatonnes of carbon dioxide emitted by the country that year.

Surrey also states that the value generated from producing this type of methanol could also balance out the costs of direct air capture.

Funding worth £250,000 has been awarded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

If the pilot is successful, the university is looking to expand this form of carbon conversion to other chemicals to reduce the carbon footprint of various industries in their supply chains.

Project lead, Dr Melis Duyar, said: “Synthesising methanol would constitute a significant advancement, coupling a presently expensive but necessary method of carbon capture from the air, with the production of a substance that can bring some revenue to offset costs and further incentivise the scaling up of direct air capture.

“Pulling chemical building blocks directly out of the air can create a ‘just in time’ process that will help us finally say goodbye to safety hazards such as storing large quantities of chemicals.

“Importantly, this process could boost the economy by spurring carbon-negative growth, as well as provide fuel security for the UK.”