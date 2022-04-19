Onshore wind falloff ‘could add £125 to energy bills’

Customers’ bills might be hit further if the expansion of the UK’s onshore wind will be stalled.

The Energy and Climate Intelligent Unit (ECIU) estimates that if onshore wind stayed at 20GW and did not approach the interim target of 30GW by 2030, the 10GW shortfall would cost £4 billion each year, equivalent to £50 per household.

Currently, the UK has nearly 14GW of onshore wind – that is expected to rise to 20GW with wind farms that are under construction or have already received planning consent.

If the gas crisis was repeated in 2035 with a shortfall of 25GW of onshore wind, the cost would be £10 billion each year, equating to £125 per household, the ECIU has said.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, Head of Analysis at ECIU, said: “If the build-out of onshore wind is slowed again, in the event of another gas crisis those MPs falsely claiming turbines are unpopular could have to explain to their constituents why they are paying an additional £125 on their bills.”