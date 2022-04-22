Finance & Markets

Ofwat announces new permanent CEO

The water regulator has confirmed that David Black will be its new permanent Chief Executive

Friday 22 April 2022
Image: chrisdorney/ Shutterstock

Ofwat has named David Black as its permanent Chief Executive.

Since April 2021, Mr Black filled the position in an interim capacity.

He joined the water regulator in 2012 and was previously Chief Regulation Officer and Board member responsible for leading the PR19 price review.

Ofwat said its new permanent boss has been instrumental in shaping the organisation’s efforts to push the water sector to deliver more for customers and the environment. 

Jonson Cox, Ofwat Chair, said: “I have seen first-hand his leadership qualities while he has filled the role on an interim basis. He has the experience, knowledge and vision to push the water sector to do more for customers and the environment.”

David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive Officer, said: “Water companies are facing profound challenges and growing scrutiny about their impacts – but they also have some real opportunities to create and provide best value for customers, especially in these difficult times.”

