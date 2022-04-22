Finance & Markets, Top Stories

SSE buys wind energy portfolio from Siemens Gamesa for €580m

The deal includes a 3.9GW pipeline of onshore wind projects in Spain, France, Italy and Greece

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 22 April 2022
Image: SSE Renewables

SSE Renewables has come to an agreement with Siemens Gamesa to take ownership of a 3.9GW wind power portfolio.

The assets include onshore wind projects in Spain, France, Italy and Greece.

The €580 million (£483m) deal between the two giants will also see a total of around 40 persons be integrated into SSE Renewables.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, said: “Mainland Europe is an exciting growth market for onshore wind, with clear carbon reduction targets and supportive policies, whilst the expert management team will complement our sector-leading capabilities perfectly.

“The project portfolio brings some excellent assets and will provide a real springboard for our expansion plans in Europe across wind, solar, batteries and hydrogen.”

