SSE buys wind energy portfolio from Siemens Gamesa for €580m

SSE Renewables has come to an agreement with Siemens Gamesa to take ownership of a 3.9GW wind power portfolio.

The assets include onshore wind projects in Spain, France, Italy and Greece.

The €580 million (£483m) deal between the two giants will also see a total of around 40 persons be integrated into SSE Renewables.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Renewables, said: “Mainland Europe is an exciting growth market for onshore wind, with clear carbon reduction targets and supportive policies, whilst the expert management team will complement our sector-leading capabilities perfectly.

“The project portfolio brings some excellent assets and will provide a real springboard for our expansion plans in Europe across wind, solar, batteries and hydrogen.”