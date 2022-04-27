Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Wind snaps up the largest share in Britain’s energy mix!

On Sunday, wind produced nearly 40% of British electricity, according to the latest National Grid ESO figures

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 27 April 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Wind outpaced fossil fuels and any other renewable energy source in power generation last weekend.

The National Grid ESO said on Sunday, wind turbines across the UK produced 39.6% of British electricity, more than gas 22%, nuclear 20.6%, solar 8.1%, imports 6%, biomass 1.9% and hydro 1.1%.

It said the share of coal in Britain’s power mix was zero during the day.

In February, the grid’s carbon intensity fell to the lowest point ever recorded, according to the National Grid ESO.

In its recently announced Energy Security Strategy, the government set a goal of 95% low carbon electricity by the end of the decade.

