Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Farmers to be offered grants of up to £30k for ‘greener’ practices

Regenerative practices designed to protect rivers will be supported by Severn Trent’s funding

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 6 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Nine thousand farmers could receive grants of up to £30,000 to adopt greener farming practices and protect water quality.

That is part of a new scheme launched by Severn Trent for farmers working within the region the water company operates.

The move aims to reduce agricultural carbon dioxide emissions by at least 20%.

Funding for investments to improve water quality, tree planting and access to green finance will be made available to encourage “regenerative” farming practices, Severn Trent said.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent Chief Executive Officer, said: “Agriculture and land management are the biggest contributors to rivers not achieving good ecological status.

“As such, we are redoubling our efforts to help farmers have more resources and financial support to care for rivers.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast