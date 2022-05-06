Farmers to be offered grants of up to £30k for ‘greener’ practices

Nine thousand farmers could receive grants of up to £30,000 to adopt greener farming practices and protect water quality.

That is part of a new scheme launched by Severn Trent for farmers working within the region the water company operates.

The move aims to reduce agricultural carbon dioxide emissions by at least 20%.

Funding for investments to improve water quality, tree planting and access to green finance will be made available to encourage “regenerative” farming practices, Severn Trent said.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent Chief Executive Officer, said: “Agriculture and land management are the biggest contributors to rivers not achieving good ecological status.

“As such, we are redoubling our efforts to help farmers have more resources and financial support to care for rivers.”