Yü Group launches metering services business unit

Electricity, gas and water supplier Yü Group has announced it will launch a metering services division after the acquisition of a management team from Magnum Utilities.

Magnum Utilities entered administration on 9th May as a result of its clients entering the Supplier Of Last Resort process.

A team of 28 will join Yü Group and will trade under ‘Yü Smart’ a new wholly-owned subsidiary of the group.

The company said the move will allow to speed up its installation of SMETS2 meters.

Bobby Kalar, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “The ability to control a larger part of the value chain and influence predictable outcomes for our customers will drive significant value enhancement – providing us greater control of our customers’ energy supply.

“Not only will this improve our operational efficiency but in turn will support our future growth.”