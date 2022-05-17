UK has allegedly underspent £240m in green projects

The UK did not spend almost a quarter of a billion pounds on projects that would help it reduce emissions, accelerating its net zero journey.

An investigation by the Independent has found that some £241 million, which was linked to the Green Homes Grant scheme, was handed back to the Treasury.

Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The government’s disastrous underinvestment is holding this country back, costing us jobs in the new clean industries of the future and keeping household bills high.”

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “Any money under spent for one particular project will not have any bearing on the allocations for different projects in future years.

“We have a legally binding target of net zero emissions by 2050 and are backing the transition with £26 billion of investment.”