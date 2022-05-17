Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK has allegedly underspent £240m in green projects

The money was reportedly handed back to the Treasury in the last financial year

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 17 May 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The UK did not spend almost a quarter of a billion pounds on projects that would help it reduce emissions, accelerating its net zero journey.

An investigation by the Independent has found that some £241 million, which was linked to the Green Homes Grant scheme, was handed back to the Treasury.

Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The government’s disastrous underinvestment is holding this country back, costing us jobs in the new clean industries of the future and keeping household bills high.”

A BEIS spokesperson told ELN: “Any money under spent for one particular project will not have any bearing on the allocations for different projects in future years.

“We have a legally binding target of net zero emissions by 2050 and are backing the transition with £26 billion of investment.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast