IKEA’s owner injects €190m in Polish wind and solar

The group purchased a “ready-to-build” wind farm and solar park, located in north-western Poland

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 6 June 2022
Image: FotograFFF / Shutterstock

Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, which owns IKEA has announced it has added to its portfolio a “ready-to-build” wind farm and a solar park.

The company said the deal is worth €190 million (£161m).

Located in north-western Poland, the projects are expected to power some of the retailer’s operations in the country.

Ingka Group now owns and manages 575 wind turbines in 17 countries, 20 solar parks and 935,000 solar panels on the roofs of IKEA stores and warehouses.

Together, their total renewable energy power totals more than 2.3GW, equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 1.25 million households.

By 2025, Ingka Group has committed to using 100% renewable electricity for its consumption in its business operations.

Krister Mattsson, Managing Director at Ingka Investments, said: “This investment represents another important step for Ingka Investments as it will mean a further reduction of the climate footprint of IKEA Retail including distribution and logistics and also IKEA value chain partners based around the country.”

