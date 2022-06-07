Glasgow supercharges net zero with electricity network upgrade

Glasgow‘s electricity network has been boosted after the first stage of a £30 million project to upgrade it was completed.

SP Energy Networks has finished the first phase of the ‘St Andrew’s Cross’ project which is designed to increase capacity south of the River Clyde as the uptake of low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles and heat pumps is set to increase in the coming years.

The project, which began two years ago, will see more than 55 miles of cabling and four substations across Glasgow by the end of next year.

This investment is considered a key milestone for the city which had set the target of delivering net zero by 2030.

Guy Jefferson, Chief Operating Officer at SP Energy Networks, said: “We know it’s vital to invest in Glasgow’s ageing power network, which was mainly developed in the 1950s and 1960s.

“We are replacing it with modern infrastructure that’s capable of handling the increased electricity demand of the city as it focuses initially on the decarbonisation of transport and heat.”