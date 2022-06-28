Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Energy debt in Wales ‘higher than in any other part of the UK’

The number of people in energy arrears is more than double that in Scotland, according to a report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 28 June 2022
Newport, Wales. Image: Shutterstock/Steved_np3

Energy debt owned by Welsh families is higher than in any other region in the UK.

That’s according to a report published by the charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) which suggests the proportion of new people seeking help who were in energy arrears was 20% in Wales, compared to 8% in Scotland and 1% in Northern Ireland.

The UK-wide average was 15%.

A few months ago, Citizens Advice suggested that across its network advice for fuel debt continued to increase and more than doubled the level before the pandemic.

The worrying findings follow a recent report which suggested the energy price cap could rise to £3,000 in the coming months.

Uswitch research had previously found the amount of money that UK households owe their energy supplier doubled in the past year to £1 billion, with nearly 23% of customers now in debt to their provider.

