UK renewables auction to support record 11GW of capacity

The government has today announced its flagship Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme has secured a record capacity of almost 11GW of renewable energy.

The CfD auctions scheme aims to support investment in renewable and low carbon power and provide projects with a stable income.

That is almost double the capacity achieved in the previous round and enough to power around 12 million British homes.

Offshore wind projects have secured almost 7GW of capacity, increasing the UK’s total capacity and under construction by 35%.

The government had previously set a target for 50GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Onshore wind and solar, which were both introduced in a CfD auction for the first time since 2015 have secured almost 0.9GW and 2.2GW respectively.

Tidal stream attracted a capacity of 41MW while floating offshore wind secured 32MW.

A few months ago, the government announced that for the first time ever electricity suppliers will receive more than £39.2 million through the CfD.

Later ministers unveiled plans to hold auctions for the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme every year.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Eye-watering gas prices are hitting consumers across Europe. The more cheap, clean power we generate within our own borders, the better protected we will be from volatile gas prices that are pushing up bills.

“Thanks to today’s record renewable energy auction, we have secured almost 11GW of clean, home-grown electricity which would provide as much power as around six gas-fired power stations.

“These energy projects already have planning permission, now they have a funding contract in place. We are going to these projects built as soon as possible to better protect millions of British families from rising costs.”