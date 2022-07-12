Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Government urges landlords to pass on the £400 energy bill payment to tenants

Energy Minister has called on landlords to consider not pocketing the money

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 12 July 2022
MPs have raised concerns over the effectiveness of the government’s energy bill support scheme on people who are paying all-bills-included rents.

A few months ago, the government unveiled a cost-of-living bailout which included £400 towards energy bills for all households in the country.

Citizens Advice had previously warned that more than half a million private renters could miss out on the government’s support for rising energy bills.

On a written question submitted by Conservative MP for Newton Abbot Anne Marie Morris about potential measures the government is currently considering to ensure that people who pay for utilities as part of their rent will receive the £400 payment, Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “Landlords with a domestic electricity connection who charge ‘all inclusive’ rent, where a fixed cost for energy costs are included in their rental charges, should consider passing on the grant payments to tenants.

“Landlords who resell the electricity to their tenants based on energy usage may be required to comply with the maximum resale price rules.”

Mr Hands has also said that the government will publish its response to the consultation that has been launched about the issue in the coming days.

