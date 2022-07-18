UK’s balancing costs tripled in winter

In the latter part of 2021 costs in the balancing market rose significantly.

Balancing costs are costs created when National Grid ESO has to buy additional energy from generators – this might happen due to adverse weather conditions or if a power generator fails.

That’s one of the key messages conveyed in the National Grid ESO’s report which found that in winter the balancing costs have more than tripled compared to previous years.

On a single day, 24th November more than £60 million was spent on balancing the grid, according to the report.

The ESO Balancing Review 2022 indicated that several large generators changed their notified running (removing physical notifications) at short notice and at the same time increased their offer prices.

This resulted in a situation where the ESO control room had to accept many offers at high prices in order to balance supply and demand and ensure the security of supply.

In a letter sent to Ofgem’s Chief Executive Jonathan Brearley, Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I am concerned to hear from National Grid ESO’s review that the costs to balancing the GB power system rose to £1.5 billion between November 2021 and February 2022, up from the three-year average of £500 million between 2017-2020 across the same period.

“I understand that the cost of energy has increased, driven by global pressures and the balancing markets costs are not immune to these price rises.

“However, as noted in the review, we have all observed a pattern of concerning behaviour occurring from a handful of participants in the balancing markets.”

Ofgem has said: “The ongoing gas crisis is putting consumer bills under extreme pressure. The costs that the ESO incurs to balance Britain’s power system typically contribute around 2% to consumers’ electricity bills.

“The frequency of instances of extremely high prices submitted by participants in the Balancing Mechanism combined with the inflexibilities in participants’ offers raised questions as to whether

market participants’ behaviour was a reflective response to scarcity.”

Responding to National Grid’s report on network balancing costs, Gillian Cooper, Head of Energy Policy of Citizens Advice, said: “In the middle of a cost of living crisis, it’s totally unacceptable for energy generators to be making excess profits off people’s bills.

“This report outlines important measures that could help. But now words need to turn into action.

“Ofgem must close any loopholes allowing poor practice to take place. The regulator has to ensure generators are playing fair so that families aren’t left to pick up yet another bill.”