October energy price shock make Brits to cut their energy use for first time

The rising cost of living is believed to make more and more Britons reconsider the amount of energy they use.

New research from Smart Energy GB has found that over a quarter (28%) of Brits say this is the first summer they’ve taken action to reduce their energy consumption.

The survey of 5,000 adults reveals that billpayers think about their energy usage up to twice a day whereas previously as many as 12.3 million Brits said it wasn’t considered at all over the summer.

Energy-saving tactics include turning off unused lights, turning devices off at the socket and disconnecting phone chargers when they are not in use.

Those who have adjusted their energy habits for summer say that they’ve reduced their bills by an average of £22.09 per month, which could save almost £270 over the course of a year.