Madrid won’t switch off amid European gas crisis

The regional leader of Spain’s capital, Madrid has said the city will not switch off lights to save energy ahead of the “tough” winter for countries across the world.

Her comments follow the announcement of emergency measures from Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The plan includes the limitation of air conditioning to temperatures of 27°C, the reintroduction of ‘work from home’ practice for officials working in public buildings and ditching ties.

In the last few weeks, European countries announced energy-saving plans to reduce the demand for gas and avoid blackouts this winter.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso said these measures generate insecurity and “scare away tourism and consumption”.

Ms Ayuso added: “It (Spain’s plan) causes darkness, poverty, sadness while the government covers up the question: what savings are you going to apply to yourself.”

A few days ago, cities in Germany, including Berlin unveiled measures to protect the country’s energy supplies amid fears of winter shortages.

Historic buildings in the German capital will no longer be lit at night.