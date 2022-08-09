Italian scheme to support biomethane production granted EU approval

The European Commission has given the green light for an Italian scheme to support the construction and operation of new or converted biomethane production plants.

It is part of Italy’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost its share of renewable energy as well as contribute to the objectives of the REPowerEU Plan to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the green transition.

The biomethane produced will be injected into the national gas grid for use in the transport and heating sectors.

In order to qualify for aid under the scheme, the biomethane production must comply with the requirements set out in the EU Renewable Energy Directive.

For biomethane to be used in the transport sector, only the production of advanced biomethane will qualify for the aid to support the EU’s climate and energy goals.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said: “The Italian aid scheme we have approved today will boost the EU’s production of sustainable biomethane for use in the transport and heating sectors, in line with the the REPowerEU Plan.

“The Italian aid measure, which will be partly funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility, will help Italy meet its emission reduction targets, reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels and improve its security of gas supply, while limiting possible distortions of competition.”